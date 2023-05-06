Kazakhstan to consider climate while building local road infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Since one of the factors contributing to deformation of roads is local climate, which is not taken into account, Kazakhstan is developing a report that will include information it, Trend reports via the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.

The document with all the necessary information will be published online, and will contain data about the climatic conditions of roads in Kazakhstan.

Analysts of Kazakhstan Road Research Institute has already installed 28 measurement stations across country to monitor the climate changes and how they affect the roads in a particular area.

The stations equipped with tools and sensors to measure various climate parameters such as temperature, humidity, precipitation, wind speed, etc. Each station provides hourly data on the temperature and humidity of its road section online.

The final document will also include identification features for each climatic measurement station, such as the address or geographical coordinates of the location, the road structure in a particular part, changes in the freezing depth and extreme air temperatures, and so on.