Kazakhstan interested in launching direct flights to Singapore - Civil Aviation Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Kazakhstan is interested in launching direct flights to Singapore, Trend reports via the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.

This was stated during a video meeting between the Chairman of Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev and the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore Han Kok Juan.

At the meeting, the Kazakh side offered Singapore Airlines to use the open skies regime in Kazakhstan with the fifth freedom of the air. The parties agreed to continue discussing the opening of air traffic during a meeting in July 2023 with the participation of Singapore Airlines and Singapore Changi Airport.

In addition, the Singaporean side briefed representatives of Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee on the possibility of studying at the Singapore Civil Aviation Academy.

Also, the plans of Air Astana to start flights between the countries were particularly noted.

In order to expand flight routes and enhance international connectivity, efforts are currently underway to establish direct flights between Kazakhstan and Singapore.

The open skies regime removes all restrictions on the number of flights and provides foreign airlines with a fifth freedom of the air on routes where Kazakh airlines do not operate. The fifth freedom of the air is the right to fly between two foreign countries on a flight originating or ending in one's own country.