Oil transshipment via Caspian Pipeline Consortium increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Caspian Pipeline Consortium transshipped 16.3 million tons of oil in the first quarter of 2023, a source at Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas national company told Trend.

This figure constitutes a 3.5 percent increase compared to the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the oil transshipment via KazTransOil's main pipelines reached 10.3 million tons, increasing by 6.1 percent year-over-year. Furthermore, the oil transportation via MunaiTas - North-West Pipeline also recorded a growth of 7.7 percent, with a total volume of transshipment of 1.3 million tons.

However, oil transportation via the Kazmortransflot and Kazakhstan-China oil pipeline recorded a decrease of 7.7 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. Kazmortransflot transported 2.09 million tons of oil in the reporting period, while the Kazakhstan-China oil pipeline - 4.6 million tons.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium is a major international oil transportation project that involves Russia, Kazakhstan, and leading global oil producers. It was formed to construct and operate a long-distance trunk oil pipeline spanning over 1,500 km.