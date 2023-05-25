Kazakhstan considers North-South transport corridor key element of new global logistics - Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The past year's events have once again highlighted the importance of developing the North-South transport corridor as a key element of the new global logistics, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 2nd Eurasian Economic Forum, Trend reports.

As the president noted, the demand for trade and economic cooperation along the North-South line has increased many times.

"This meridian corridor is coordinated with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Therefore, we see significant synergy in the coordinated and systematic development of both routes. Beyond its potential as a growth catalyst for industry, transportation, and the economy, these routes have the power to transform the level of interaction and cooperation across vast Eurasia," Tokayev said.

He also added that in a rapidly evolving global trade landscape, Kazakhstan is strategically focusing on tracking and establishing new directions in the region.

In particular, the country is engaged with China's ambitious "Belt and Road" initiative, which aims to enhance continental strategic connectivity.