French companies strengthen economic ties with Kazakhstan in MEDEF-led Mission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Under the leadership of Yves-Louis Darricarrere, Co-Chairman of the French-Kazakh Business Council of MEDEF International, more than 35 French companies conducted a multisectoral mission in Astana on April 16 and 17 to enhance bilateral relations, a source at MEDEF told Trend.

Major French companies already established in Kazakhstan actively participated in the mission, with a strong representation from the energy sector, which plays a pivotal role in the economic ties between the two countries. The visiting companies had the opportunity to meet Kazakhstan's new Minister of Energy, Almassadam Satkaliyev, fostering crucial connections in the energy domain.

"The delegation was dominated by companies operating in the energy, transport and communications, and industrial sectors. There were also several companies from the agriculture, health, banking and digital sectors," said the representative.

In addition to strengthening existing partnerships, the visit served as a precursor to the upcoming visit of French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness, and French Nationals Abroad, Olivier Becht, during which multiple agreements were signed.

"MEDEF International was particularly active with Central Asia during the first half of the year, with delegations to Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. New activities could take place in the near future in Central Asia, as French companies are showing a strong interest in the region," the representative noted.

MEDEF International is a non-profit private-funded organization, created in 1989 by MEDEF, the French Business Confederation. MEDEF International is the most representative organization of the French private sector at an international level.

MEDEF International aims at promoting French companies’ know-how abroad through collective actions. MEDEF International supports trade, technological cooperation, and investments, and long-term partnerships, especially in emerging and developing markets as well as reconstruction markets.