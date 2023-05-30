Kazakhstan aims to boost processed goods export to Kyrgyzstan by $100M

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Kazakhstan aims to increase its export of processed goods to Kyrgyzstan by $100 million, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the opening of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum in Bishkek.

According to the vice minister, these goods mainly include food, chemical, machinery, pharmaceutical, and metallurgical products.

He also noted that Kazakhstan ranks among the top three trading partners of Kyrgyzstan, with bilateral trade reaching $1.1 billion in 2022.

In turn, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kyrgyz Republic, Rapil Zhoshybayev, emphasized the next goal for businesses, which is to increase the trade volume to $2 billion. He also highlighted ongoing joint projects, mentioning that the two countries are in the final stages of signing agreements for four resorts located in the Issyk-Kul region.

"Investors are currently being invited to participate in projects aimed at expanding infrastructure and constructing new facilities," Zhoshybayev said.

As part of the trade mission to Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, organized jointly by the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and Qaztrade Center for Trade Policy Development, Kazakh producers engaged in B2B negotiations with potential partners. These fruitful discussions resulted in export contracts worth $35.2 million for the supply of local goods to Kyrgyzstan.

The business forum was attended by the participation of over 100 enterprises from both countries, as well as representatives from national companies and government organizations.