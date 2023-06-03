Kazakhstan plans to train at least 100,000 IT specialists by 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Kazakhstan has set a task to train at least 100,000 highly qualified IT specialists by 2025, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the Central Asia-EU summit held in Kyrgyzstan.

"In March of this year, Microsoft announced the opening of a multi-regional hub in Kazakhstan, which will become a center for attracting advanced technologies. We have set a task to train at least 100,000 highly qualified IT specialists by 2025," Tokayev said.

In this regard, he invited European universities to open branches in Kazakhstan, including on the basis of the Astana Hub technopark, which will become an important regional IT platform.

In addition, according to him, last year Kazakhstan ranked 28th in the UN e-government Development Index.

"This is a good indicator. We have developed advanced banking ecosystems, and the financial technology market is growing dynamically, just as the e-commerce, and digital solutions are being comprehensively introduced into the public administration system," President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.