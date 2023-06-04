Kazakhstan calls on European partners to participate in dev’t of Caspian Sea ports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. During the second meeting of Central Asia - EU summit, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the need to develop regional transport and logistics infrastructure, Trend reports.

"We invite European partners to actively participate in the development of Caspian Sea ports, digitalization of their operations, as well as joint production of transport vessels and the establishment of logistics warehouses. The development of reverse transit of goods along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route presents additional opportunities for European exporters," he said.

President Tokayev added that Central Asia serves as a “bridge” for over 80 percent of land transit shipments along the "China-Europe" route. At the current stage, the TITR has acquired strategic importance. It has the potential to significantly enhance interaction between Europe and Central Asian countries.

Preliminary assessments indicate that the overall infrastructure investment requirements for substantial improvement of the TITR are estimated at 18.5 billion euros.