Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches passenger flights to Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launched direct passenger flights to Pakistan's Lahore, Trend reports.

Starting from July 8, 2023, direct regular passenger flights between Almaty and Lahore are scheduled to commence. The flights will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays, using Boeing 737 aircraft.

Reportedly, in line with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's directive to expand flight routes and increase the number of international flights, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, in collaboration with aviation authorities in Pakistan and with the assistance of Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, has worked on the opening of regular passenger flights to Pakistan by SCAT Airlines.

The launch of air connectivity between Kazakhstan and Pakistan will accelerate the development of trade, economic, investment, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the two countries. It will provide new opportunities for business collaborations, facilitate tourism exchanges, and enhance people-to-people interactions.