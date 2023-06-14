Kazakhstan implements one-month ban on Russian jet fuel imports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ - Kazakhstan Railways) banned the transportation of Russian jet fuel from June 14 to July 14, Trend reports.

According to the company, the convention ban on the import of jet fuel by rail from the Russian Federation has been introduced at the request of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The ban will be in effect for one month.

As noted by KTZ, the reason behind the ban is the excessive import of jet fuel from Russia and the lack of shipment requests from airlines and airports. Due to this, there is a risk of tank overflow at oil refineries and forced reduction in crude oil processing at three refineries.

Earlier, it was noted that Kazakhstan plans to expand the capacity of the Shymkent Refinery from 6 million tons to 12 million tons of processed crude oil by 2030, which will allow it to increase production of jet fuel threefold, from 313,000 tons to 1 million tons per year.

Moreover, it was also highlighted that the refineries of KazMunayGas, Kazakhstan's national company, are ready to produce Jet A-1 aviation fuel.