Italy - one of TOP-10 investors in Kazakhstan, ambassador says (Exclusive)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 15. Today,Italy is one of the TOP-10 investors in the economy of Kazakhstan, Marco Alberti, Ambassador of Italy in Kazakhstan, told Trend on the sidelines of the Astana International Forum (AIF 2023) held in Kazakhstan's capital on June 8-9.

"We have around 250 companies with the Italian capital in Kazakhstan, and we believe that there is a great potential to develop our bilateral relations at various levels," he said.

Ambassador Alberti also noted that Italy is also the first importer of Kazakh goods.

"Italy wants to increase its presence on the Kazakh market, as well as transform our bilateral cooperation from the privileged relations that we have into strategic partnership. The most promising field are, energy, first of all, and not only traditional energy, but also green energy, agribusiness, and also new sectors, like creative industries and more strategic activities on the transformation of goods, and not only. Some of those 250 companies that are already present in Kazakhstan are also engaged in transport and logistics sectors. Hence, we also seek to explore and deepen partnership with Kazakhstan in this regard, considering the possibilities of new corridors opening up via the country," the ambassador added.

As the Italian ambassador pointed out, the Astana International Forum is exactly the right platform to discuss the global issues of the day and also consider new business opportunities that Kazakhstan offers.

"Italy is here to support Kazakhstan's foreign policy in terms of opening up the dialogue at the international level," Alberti added.