Kazakhstan aims to accelerate greenhouses deployment in one of its regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Some 71 percent of all greenhouses in Kazakhstan are located in the Turkestan region, Akim (Governor) of the region Darhan Satybaldy said at a briefing, Trend reports.

According to Satybaldy, the total area for greenhouses in the region has already reached 1,511 hectares, while only last year some 91,000 tons of produce were harvested.

Looking ahead, the region has ambitious plans to further develop its greenhouse industry. The construction of a new greenhouse spanning 500 hectares is on the agenda, scheduled for completion by 2027. This expansion will significantly increase the region's capacity for greenhouse cultivation, fostering greater agricultural output and contributing to the region's economic growth.

"As a result of crop diversification, we aim to harvest 3 million tons of vegetables, melons, and potatoes. In order to ensure the domestic market with local products, 60 projects are planned to be implemented this year, and 16 projects have already been launched," he stated.

Meanwhile, the governor also noted that livestock and its productivity are growing at an average rate of 4 percent, while the region is holding the top position in meat exports within the country. The share of beef cattle meat accounts for 85 percent, while small ruminant meat represents 60 percent.