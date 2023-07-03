Kazakhstan's Pavlodar refinery spikes up raw materials processing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Kazakhstan's Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery processed approximately 2.7 million tons of raw materials in the first six months of this year, KazMunayGas national oil company told Trend.

As noted by the company, this was stated during a working trip of KazMunayGas' Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev to the refinery.

During this period, the production output included over 790,000 tons of gasoline and more than 947,000 tons of diesel. Additionally, the refinery produced 128,306 tons of bitumen, 287,592 tons of fuel oil, 157,765 tons of liquefied gas, and 97,827 tons of jet fuel.

Mirzagaliyev got acquainted with the progress of repair work and held a meeting on the execution of production tasks during his trip.

Meanwhile, the refinery recently announced a temporary suspension of operations due to the planned overhaul, which is taking place from June 20 to July 19, 2023. In this regard, the chairman of KazMunayGas instructed to ensure the safe and high-quality completion of all planned works for the timely launch of the plant. The plant's management was also instructed to consider the possibility of early completion of repairs.

Furthermore, Mirzagaliyev emphasized the importance of maximizing the production of RON-95 gasoline not only at the Pavlodar Oil Refinery but also at the Atyrau Refinery. He stressed the need to prioritize the stable shipment of RON-95, considering the mandatory supply requirements for the southern region of the country.

Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery is the largest oil refining enterprise in the northeastern region of Kazakhstan. It plays a crucial role in the production of oil products and is one of the three major oil refineries in the country. The refinery is fully owned by KazMunayGas.