Kazakhstan's FlyArystan carries out first flight between Astana, Uzbekistan's Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. FlyArystan, Kazakhstan's first low-cost air carrier, has carried out the first flight between Astana and Uzbekistan's Tashkent, the company told Trend.

As noted by the company, from now on the flights between Astana and Tashkent will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays. Having launched this flight, FlyArystan has become Kazakhstan's first low-cost air carrier to connect the capitals of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

According to FlyArystan's schedule, the flight from Astana to Tashkent departs at 01:00 (GMT+6) and arrives at Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport at 02:05 (GMT+5). The estimated flight duration is 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, flights in the opposite direction, from Tashkent to Astana, depart at 03:05 (GMT+5) and arrive at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport at 06:05 (GMT+6), with a duration of 2 hours.

Furthermore, FlyArystan also operates a seasonal flight between Samarkand (Uzbekistan) and Almaty (Kazakhstan).