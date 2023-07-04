Co-op within Middle Corridor to enhance potential of other transport routes, President Tokayev sys

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4. There are all prerequisites for unlocking the vast potential of the North-South and East-West transport corridors, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, while addressing the participants of a virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit hosted by India today, Trend reports.

"Economic cooperation largely depends on the efficient utilization of transit and transportation opportunities. Against the backdrop of disrupted traditional supply chains, the creation of modern transportation infrastructure and new competitive routes has gained strategic significance," he said.

As President Tokayev noted, the joint participation of the SCO countries in the "One Belt, One Road" initiative and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), or the so-called Middle Corridor, will provide for enhancing the potential of transport cooperation in the wider region.

"As a practical measure, Kazakhstan proposes the establishment of a Partnership Network of major strategic ports and logistics centers. The specific modalities of this mechanism can be discussed by the governments of our countries, with the involvement of heads of transport and railway administrations," Tokayev added.