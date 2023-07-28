Flight frequencies heighten between Kazakhstan and Qatar

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 28. Kazakhstan and Qatar have opted to boost the number of flights, increasing them from 21 to 38 flights per week, Trend reports.

According to Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee, on July 26-27, 2023, consultations were held between Kazakhstan's and Qatar's aviation authorities, with officials from both countries' carriers in attendance.

The Kazakhstan delegation was led by Talgat Lastayev, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, while Qatar was represented by Mohamed Al Hajri, Head of Qatar's Civil Aviation Authority.

A Memorandum of Understanding was reached as a consequence of the negotiations, expanding the legal framework for flight operations from 7 to 14 per week on the Astana-Doha route, 7 to 14 per week on the Almaty-Doha route, and 7 to 10 for cargo flights.

In addition, Qatar Airways plans to construct a new air link between Astana and Doha in mid-2024.

The Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development is actively striving to expand flight geography and increase the number of regular international flights on a permanent basis.