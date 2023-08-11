Kazakhstan to reduce investment visa threshold for foreign investors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 11. Kazakhstan will reduce the investment visa threshold for foreign investors, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan Tamara Duisenova said, Trend reports.

Measures to increase the country's investment attractiveness are being aggressively implemented as part of the second path, which is related to business immigration. Obtaining permits for the employment of foreign labor, for example, has been simplified for A-5 investors.

76 expats have been granted such investment visas since the beginning of this year. The streamlining of the procedure for acquiring an individual identification number (IIN) and an electronic digital signature (EDS) through overseas representative offices on the basis of a "single application" for potential investors was a major milestone.

Moreover, the minister plans to reduce the investment visa threshold for entrepreneurs-investors. A new long-term investor A-6 visa has been introduced, which also grants the right to issue residence permits.

The process of issuing the Ata Zholy card to ethnic Kazakhs with successful business experience abroad was also approved. To date, the Otandastar Foundation has already formed a preliminary list of 50 ethnic Kazakhs who will be issued the Ata Zholy card.

The necessary preparatory work on this issue is currently being carried out.