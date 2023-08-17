Kazakhstan imports myriad of gasoline from Russia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 17. Kazakhstan plans to import 40,000 tons of AI-95 gasoline from Russia in order to solve problems with fuel shortages, announced Vice Minister of Energy Erlan Akkenzhenov, Trend reports.

According to Akkenzhenov, it is planned to import 40,000 tons of 95 gasoline for the current year. The relevant contracts have already been signed, and the import is scheduled to take place in August. The first delivery will be about 19,000 tons, which will be a temporary measure for several months. Production of 95 gasoline at the Shymkent refinery will start in September.

Currently, the balance between manufacturing and consumption of 95 percent gasoline in the country is comparable, with domestic refineries producing a similar amount that is consumed—about 80,000 tons, according to the vice minister.

After the repair at the Shymkent refinery, there will be only 92 liters of gasoline produced, and the supply of the southern regions will be carried out by the Atyrau refinery and Pavlodar petrochemical company, Akkenzhenov also noted.

According to him, the stock of 95 gasoline is 19 days old, but due to geographical features, deliveries from the west to the south of Kazakhstan take some time.

The vice minister also explained that the delays in deliveries are related to the peak season of gasoline consumption and are especially observed on weekends due to the inactivity of oil depots. This is also due to the fact that on weekends, oil depots do not work, which does not allow them to fill gasoline trucks and deliver fuel to gas stations. All this is caused by the lack of possibility for oil depots to issue accompanying consignment notes for fuel. The efforts are being made to provide the country with 92 and 95 gasoline.

In addition, no shortage of gasoline is expected in September, he assured.