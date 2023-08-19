Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan's KazTransOil sees rise in consolidated revenue in 1H2023

Kazakhstan Materials 19 August 2023 15:45 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan's KazTransOil sees rise in consolidated revenue in 1H2023

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 19. The consolidated revenue of Kazakhstan's KazTransOil national company amounted to $296.2 million from January through June 2023, Trend reports.

According to the data received from the company, this figure has increased by 17.6 percent year-on-year.

Moreover, KazTransOil's consolidated net profit for the reporting period of the current year made $44 million, which is by 28.4 percent higher than over the same period of 2022.

KazTransOil's non-consolidated revenue for the first half of 2023 amounted to $242.3 million, which is an increase of 16.8 percent year-on-year.

At the same time, non-consolidated net profit of KazTransOil from January through June 2023 totaled $18.6 million - down by 8.2 percent, compared to the first half of 2022.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's KazTransOil national company transported a total of 21.3 million tons of oil through the main oil pipeline system from January through June 2023.

