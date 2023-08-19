Kazakhstan lowers prices for export goods

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 19. Kazakhstan has lowered the prices for the export of flour and oil, Trend reports.

The value of exported goods decreased by 10.9 percent in June this year. In addition, the value of exported goods to the CIS countries decreased by 8.6 percent and to other countries by 11.6 percent.

The biggest drop in prices was recorded for zinc ores and concentrates, which fell by 34.5 percent. Prices for plastic products also decreased significantly, by 26.2 percent; ferrous metals, by 19.5 percent; and crude oil and petroleum products, by 16.6 percent.

The most noticeable drop in food prices was recorded for sugar and sugar-based confectionery products, by 24.8 percent. Prices for beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) decreased by 17.8 percent, and for wheat flour, by 8.9 percent.

In addition, some goods exported from Kazakhstan recorded an increase in prices. Prices for semi-finished products made of iron increased by 36.4 percent, for petroleum gas by 20.8 percent, for hydrogen by 19.8 percent, and for cotton by 13.7 percent.

The price increase also affected dairy products and eggs, whose prices increased by 13.5 percent, as well as animal products, which increased by 8.9 percent. In addition, wheat and meslin prices rose by 4.2 percent.