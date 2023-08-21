Kazakhstan, Vietnam sign agreement on visa-free regime

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 21. Kazakhstan and Vietnam have signed an agreement on mutual exemption from visa requirements for citizens, Trend reports citing the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

The content of the document was preliminarily published on Kazakhstan's Open Laws and Regulations portal. This intergovernmental agreement will allow citizens of Kazakhstan and Vietnam to stay on the territory of the other country without a visa for 30 days from the moment of crossing the border and up to a total of 90 days within three months.

According to the terms of the document, the agreement is valid indefinitely and begins to operate 30 calendar days after the receipt of the last written notification from the parties on the completion of national procedures required for its ratification.