Kazakhstan plans to implement number of large projects in metallurgy, chemistry

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 12. At least 15 projects will be implemented in Kazakhstan in metallurgy, chemistry, mechanical engineering, and other industries, Trend reports.

This task was set before the state and business of the country by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As Tokayev noted, a law on asset recovery was recently adopted, which is aimed at consolidating measures for asset recovery and, in essence, is an act of public consent.

According to him, ultimately, this should improve the Kazakh economy and prevent social stratification and disunity.

"Conscientious businesses and foreign and Kazakh investors have nothing to fear. In my message, I noted that we need high-value clusters. The so-called flagships of our economy are capable of becoming the driving force of industrialization and pulling behind them a new wave of industrial entrepreneurship. I set myself the task of implementing at least 15 large projects in metallurgy, chemistry, mechanical engineering, and other industries. This is a task for both the state and business. The budget possibilities are limited, and the manager from the state is not always a good one," he said.

Next, Tokayev addressed the country’s established major businessmen.

"You have finances, experience, and established connections in global markets. Therefore, you are able to work on the implementation of such projects. Show that you are ready to invest in the development of the country," he added.