Kazakhstan to follow sanctions against Russia - Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 28. Kazakhstan has clearly stated that it will follow the sanctions regime against the Russian Federation, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev after negotiations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Trend reports.

"We have contacts with the relevant organizations to comply with the sanctions regime, and it seems to me that there should not be any concerns on the German side regarding possible actions aimed at circumventing the sanctions regime," he said.

In addition, Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan does not have any concerns regarding territorial claims from Russia.

"The border between Russia and Kazakhstan was delimited and largely demarcated. Confirmed and ratified by the parliaments of two countries," he added.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will be on an official visit to Germany on September 28–29. In Berlin, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also hold talks with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The leader of Kazakhstan also plans to take part in the meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia and Germany.

In addition, the visit program includes a speech by Tokayev at the international forum Berlin Global Dialogue and a series of meetings with representatives of the German business community.