Azerbaijan names volume of transit of Kazakh oil via BTC over past 6 months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The transit of Kazakh oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline from April through September amounted to 609,000 tons, said Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov speaking at the 1st Energy Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"493,000 tons of crude oil were shipped from the Ceyhan port to world markets," he said.

As the minister noted, by the end of the year, the total volume of transit of Kazakh oil via the BTC will reach 1.1 million tons.

The minister also spoke about other new cooperation relations with the SCO countries in the field of traditional and renewable energy.

As an example, Shahbazov noted the implementation of green energy projects with a capacity of 2 GW with China, LNG supplies to Pakistan through SOCAR Trading, deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the energy sector, as well as the signing of relevant documents regarding the participation of SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz in oil and gas projects in both countries, the signing of the Road Map for 2023-2025 between the ministries of energy.

KazTransOil JSC (an oil pipeline company of the Republic of Kazakhstan that provides services for transporting oil to the domestic market, for transit purposes, and for export) plans to send 1.4 million tons of oil to the Baku International Sea Trade Port by the end of this year.

Kazakhstan's KazTransOil increased the volume of Kazakh oil exports to the port of Baku by 12 times from January through August of 2023. Thus, the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil from the port of Aktau for export from January through August of this year amounted to 2.164 million tons, which is 759,000 tons, or 54 percent more compared to the same period last year. Oil exported from the port of Aktau was produced from the Tengiz field (520,000 tons), from the Dunga field (252,000 tons), from the fields of the Buzachi Peninsula (1.385 million tons), and from the Kashagan field (7,000 tons).

The increase in the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil for export from the port of Aktau is due to an increase in the volume of raw materials shipped towards the port of Baku, from 69,000 tons to 838,000 tons, which is 12 times more than in the same period in 2022.