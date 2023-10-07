Russia launches gas exports to Uzbekistan through Kazakh territory

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 7. Russia today launched gas exports to Uzbekistan via the Central Asia – Center gas pipeline, passing through the territory of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The export launch ceremony was attended by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the ceremony, Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan will continue to develop.

"The prompt implementation of such a large-scale mutually beneficial and socially significant project showed that Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are capable of solving the most complex, any most ambitious tasks. I am confident that the strategic partnership between our three countries will continue," he said.

In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the launch of Russian gas exports to Uzbekistan through the territory of Kazakhstan is truly a historical event.

"The gas industry plays a large, one might say special, role in the sustainable socio-economic progress of our states. Therefore, this project is in the interests of all parties involved," he said.

In turn, Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that the implementation of such a large-scale project and its results will serve to further strengthen the multifaceted relations of the three states.

"It will contribute to the prosperity and well-being of our countries and peoples," he added.

In June 2023, Chairman of the Board of Gazprom Alexey Miller and Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov signed a contract for the supply of Russian gas to Uzbekistan and a roadmap for preparing the republic’s gas transportation system for its acceptance and transportation.

Gazprom also signed an agreement with Kazakhstan’s QazaqGaz to provide services for the transportation of Russian natural gas through Kazakhstan for consumers in Uzbekistan.

The two-year agreement assumes a supply volume of 9 million cubic meters per day, almost 2.8 billion cubic meters per year.