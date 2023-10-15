ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 15. Starlink plans to expand its activities in Kazakhstan, said Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX during a meeting with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

As Dreyer noted, StarLink also wants to take part in a project to provide remote villages of the country with satellite internet.

In turn, Tokayev, welcoming Dreyer on the sidelines of the Digital Bridge forum in Astana, called SpaceX one of the world leaders in the field of space telecommunications. He said SpaceX technologies have become strategic tools in demand to stimulate the development of high technologies in general.

"Kazakhstan views SpaceX as a reliable partner for establishing mutually beneficial cooperation," he said.

The Starlink Internet network is available to users in 47 countries, including North America, Europe, the Far East and Australia. According to the Pentagon, the services of these satellites are also actively used by the American military.

It was previously reported that Transtelecom plans to build five base stations for Starlink in Kazakhstan. They should be located in Astana, Almaty, Aktau, Uralsk and Kyzylorda.