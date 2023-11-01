Mining, metallurgical plant to be built in Kazakhstan's Jambyl region

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 1. Monterra Qasaqstan LLP (subsidiary of the German Monterra Group AG) will build a mining and metallurgical plant in Kazakhstan's Jambyl region, Trend reports.

A plot of land for the construction of the plant has been allocated in the Korday district of region.

Doré alloy (gold-silver alloy) will be manufactured at the new plant. When fully operational, the plant will be able to produce up to 10,000 kg of precious metal.

The project is estimated to cost 1.7 billion euros. It will be phased in over time. The organization plans to hire 1,900 people on a long-term basis. A rotation camp is being prepared for them.

At a meeting with the head of the regional executive power, Monterra Group AG representative Johann

Stoll noted that the mining and metallurgical plant will use advanced technologies that will ensure environmental safety of production.

In turn, the head of the region, Yerbol Karashukeyev, said that the local authorities will support the implementation of the project.

"The project has been ongoing for a number of years. It is now critical that it be introduced as quickly as possible and produce tangible benefits," he stressed.

Karashukeyev also emphasized the significance of establishing small and medium-sized industrial firms with Jambyl entrepreneurs near the future mining and metallurgical facility.