Turkic world interacts on equal terms with global powers - Kazakh President Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. The Turkic world interacts on equal terms with global powers, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his opening speech at the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Trend reports.

"As you know, a lot of work has already been done. We have concrete achievements. The Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, created on the initiative of Kazakhstan, has today become a full-fledged international organization. A document entitled “Prospects for the Turkic World – 2040” was approved. Most importantly, we strengthened the unity of fraternal countries. We have demonstrated to the world our commitment to our shared values. We fulfill the will of our ancestors and strengthen cooperation between Turkic countries," he said.

According to Tokayev, the goal now is to preserve unity based on mutual trust and brotherhood and pass it on to future generations.

"Other states are now taking into account the key guidelines of our Organization. Therefore, expanding interaction between the Turkic peoples is a common task for all of us," Tokayev said.