Kazakhstan preparing programs to boost funding for projects within Middle Corridor - official (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Kazakhstan is preparing programs aimed at increasing funding for projects within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Deputy Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Bauyrzhan Kudaibergenov on the sidelines of the second Baku Forum on Sustainable Development told Trend.

"In light of recent geopolitical events, the Middle Corridor's importance is growing." As a result, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are betting big on the Middle Corridor. For our part, we are attempting to raise funds and provide the groundwork for the Middle Corridor. "We are now preparing programs aimed at increasing funding and attracting investments in infrastructure project implementation within the framework of TITR," he stated.

According to him, work is underway to enlarge the Caspian water port of Kuryk, increase infrastructure, and create highways from the Chinese border to the port of Kuryk, via which commodities would be transported across the water to Azerbaijan, and then to Georgia, Türkiye, and Europe.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route begins in China and travels through Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then flows past the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey on its way to Europe.

The Middle Corridor provides a land route connecting eastern Asia, particularly China, to Europe, skipping lengthier sea routes.

