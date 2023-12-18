EIB to explore investment opportunities within Middle Corridor (Exclusive)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 18. The European Investment Bank (EIB) would like to explore concrete investments opportunities in the context of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), a source at the EIB told Trend.

"We are also exploring operations related to Global Gateway and the Middle Corridor. Projects include broadband Infrastructure’s expansion in the Southern Caucasus (of regional nature and closely aligned with Global Gateway priorities), and support to select critical infrastructure along the Middle Corridor (alternative supply line to the Northern Corridor passing through Russia)," the source said.

As the source noted, such projects are relevant to achieve sustainable connectivity and the transition towards a sustainable, climate-neutral growth model.

"The EIB in this region focuses on sustainable connectivity and the transition towards a sustainable, climate-neutral growth model. On sustainable connectivity, the EIB will focus on operations related to the Middle Corridor which are closely aligned with the European Global Gateway strategy and that are complementary to the substantial EIB support already provided on the East-West corridor in the Southern Caucasus," the source noted.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.