KazTransOil boost oil transit from Aktau port to Baku

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 14. The volume of transportation of Kazakh oil for export from the port of Aktau amounted to 3.376 million tons from January through 2023, which is 1.108 million tons more than the same period in 2022, KazTransOil JSC (an oil pipeline company of the Republic of Kazakhstan that provides services for transporting oil to the domestic market, for transit purposes, and for export) told Trend.

Thus, the increase in the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil for export from the port of Aktau is due to an increase in the volume of raw materials shipped in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, from 250,000 tons to 1.392 million tons, which is 5.5 times more compared to the same period in 2022. In particular, 1.057 million tons of oil were shipped from the Tengiz field.

In addition, in the reporting period, 1.984 million tons of oil were shipped from the port of Aktau towards the port of Makhachkala.

In 2022, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered to increase the volume of oil transportation along the Trans-Caspian corridor.

In accordance with this instruction, KazMunayGas JSC (Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company) and the state oil company of the Republic of Azerbaijan SOCAR entered into an agreement providing for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil per year from the Tengiz field in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

Previously, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that deliveries via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline from Kazakhstan will amount to 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of 2023.

"Every month, Azerbaijan receives from 12 to 14 tankers transporting Kazakh oil. This is a satisfactory development. The initial agreement between the parties provided for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil this year. However, given that deliveries began in April this year, we will be able to transport 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of 2023," he said.

KazTransOil JSC is the Kazakhstan's national operator of the main oil pipeline. It is part of the KazMunayGas JSC group. KazTransOil JSC owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines 5.4 thousand km in length.