Kazakhstan Materials 15 January 2024 10:45 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakh President Tokayev makes changes to posts in Armed Forces general staff

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has replaced the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev's decree, Marat Khusainov was dismissed from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

Tokayev's other decree appointed Sultan Kamaletdinov to the corresponding post.

