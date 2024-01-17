Kazakhstan approves general plan of Astana until 2035

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 17. The government of Kazakhstan has approved the General Plan of Astana until 2035, which outlines steps for further development of social, housing, transportation, and energy infrastructure of the capital, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.

The main urban development document of Astana passed wide public discussions. It envisages measures for advanced development of the city taking into account the dynamic growth of the population. Today the number of residents of the capital is about 1.2 million people, and it is expected that by 2035 this figure will be 2.3 million.

The general plan envisages the construction of 164 schools, 178 kindergartens, and 93 healthcare institutions. There will also be erected 15 modern school palaces by 2029. All these will be financed by the local budget and private investments.

The housing stock of the capital is planned to increase to 68.2 million square meters and the length of the street and road network by 1000 km (up to 2,500 km). The development of alternative modes of public transportation is envisaged, and the construction of five large bridges is planned to relieve the main highways, especially in the Yesil district.

Considering the growth of water consumption, a pumping and filtering station №4 for 210,000 cm per day with a water line from the Irtysh-Karaganda canal will be built. At the same time for technical water supply, the expansion of pumping station "Telmana" with production up to 160,000 cm per day is envisaged.

In terms of heat and electricity, it is planned to build the second stage of CHP-3, four new gas heat stations, and expansion of CHP-2, as well as the commissioning of 14 substations 110/10 kV.

To solve the issues of gas supply, the capacity of the existing automated gas distribution stations AGRS-1 and AGRS-2 will be increased, and AGRS-3 will be built with connection to the main gas pipeline "Saryarka" through a new diversion over 71,000 km long.

In addition, the development of the "Green Belt" of Astana will continue, where last year allocated an additional 2,700 ha, as well as measures will be taken to improve public and yard spaces.

The amount of investment for the implementation of the General Plan until 2025 from all sources will amount to 6.3 trillion tenge (about $14 billion). Private investments in housing construction will amount to about 4.3 trillion tenge (about $9.5 billion), and in infrastructure projects - 700 billion tenge (about $1.5 billion).

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel