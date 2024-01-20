Kazakhstan's Air Astana increases its fleet

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 20. The Kazakhstan's Air Astana Group of Companies has increased its fleet to 50 aircraft, Trend reports.

Thus, today, the airline received a new Airbus A321neo aircraft, which became the 50th in the company’s fleet.

The new aircraft features an expanded economy class, a new Airspace Cabin concept that includes larger shelves for hand luggage, as well as decorative lighting, which the airline primarily uses on long-haul flights.

As the company noted, the fleet expansion is in line with Air Astana's strategy to increase its fleet to 80 aircraft by the end of 2028.

Meanwhile, Air Astana is the largest airline in Kazakhstan, based in Almaty. The Air Astana group of companies also includes the low-cost airline FlyArystan. The airline operates domestic and international regular flights on 64 routes.

The company is a joint venture of the Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund (51 percent) and the British company BAE Systems PLC (49 percent).

On May 15, 2002, Air Astana performed its first flight from Almaty to Astana.