Regular international meeting on Syria to take place in Astana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The next international meeting on Syria within the framework of the Astana process will be held in the capital city of Kazakhstan, said Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiarov, Trend reports.

"In line with the collective appeal of the guarantor countries of the 'Astana format', the 21st International Meeting on Syria within the framework of the Astana process will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan on January 24-25, 2024. Delegations from Russia, Türkiye, Iran, the Syrian government, and the opposition will participate in the talks. Representatives of Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon, as well as the UN, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, and the International Committee of the Red Cross are expected to participate as observers," Smadiarov said.

According to him, the preliminary agenda includes the development of the regional situation around Syria, efforts for a comprehensive settlement in the Syrian Arab Republic, the humanitarian situation in the country, and mobilization of efforts of the international community to promote post-conflict reconstruction of Syria and related matters.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel