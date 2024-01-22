Kazakhstan resumes flights to Russia's Novosibirsk

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 22. Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air will resume flights from its Ust-Kamenogorsk city to Russian Novosibirsk on January 25, 2024, Trend reports.

Flights will operate twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays, as scheduled. Connecting flights from Astana to Novosibirsk via Ust-Kamenogorsk are also launched.

"This air service will contribute to the development of our economic relations between countries as well as the promotion of tourism," the company said.

The flights will be operated on Canadian-made De-Havilland Dash 8-Q400 new-generation aircraft.

Qazaq Air is an interregional airline created by the National Welfare Fund of Kazakhstan, Samruk-Kazyna JSC, to improve the safety and accessibility of interregional air traffic in Kazakhstan and the border areas of neighboring countries.