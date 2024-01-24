Chairman of Kazakhstan's CEC to monitor progress of presidential election in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kazakhstan has approved the list of Kazakh observers who will monitor the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh CEC.

The list covers 19 people, including the Chairman of the Kazakh CEC Nurlan Abdirov.

In addition, the list includes Elubay Abilov, Sergali Aidapkelov, Gulnar Amanzholova, Indira Aubakirova, Daniyar Batalov, Bakhyt Bitenova, Timur Dautov, Berik Dzhakenov, Mukhtar Erman, Adilbek Ersultanov, Kanat Estek, Aibek Zheken, Gulnaz Kembayeva, Eldar Kuzenbaev, Zuleikha Mardanova, Kanat Nauruzbaev, Adil Niyazov and Adilet Sagimbayev.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The CEC of Azerbaijan on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

