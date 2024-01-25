Kazakhstan to agree on date of next international meeting on Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The next, 22nd International Meeting on Syria will be held in Astana in the second half of 2024, Trend reports.

This was stated in the Joint Statement of Iranian, Russian, and Türkiye's representatives on the results of the 21st International Meeting on Syria in Astana format.

The participants simultaneously expressed sincere gratitude to the Kazakh authorities for holding the 21st International Meeting on Syria in Astana. "Highlighted the special role of the Kazakh side as the host country of the events of the International Meetings on Syria, which stood at the origins of the 'Astana Process' and invariably provided its territory and hospitality to ensure the successful functioning of this unique multilateral mechanism," the joint statement reads.

Meanwhile, the 21st International Meeting on Syria was held in Astana on January 24-25.

