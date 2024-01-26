Kazakh Government approves establishment of Caspian Sea Research Institute

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The Government of Kazakhstan has approved a resolution developed by the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation on the establishment of the Research Institute of the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

Research Institute will study the environmental problems of the Caspian Sea, the problem of water level decrease, causes of mass death of seals and fish, issues of preservation of the Caspian seal population, ichthyofauna, water area, and the coast of the Caspian Sea. Another direction will be to ensure close interaction with colleagues from other Caspian littoral states.

The Institute will provide objective and independent information on the Caspian Sea ecosystem. The obtained data will serve as a basis for taking comprehensive measures by state and local executive bodies. The establishment of a scientific organization will also make it possible to fully comply with international and national obligations on the conservation of the Caspian Sea.

