Kazakhstan faces multiple tremors over past days

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 27. Numerous tremors have been registered in Kazakhstan over the past five days, the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations said, Trend reports.

“The National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has recorded more than 1,900 tremors in the country, of which 11 were noticeable. Seismic activity was caused by a strong earthquake that occurred on the border of China and Kyrgyzstan, the seismic waves of which spread to the territory of nearby countries, including Kazakhstan,” the ministry explained.

On the night of January 23, a seven-magnitude earthquake occurred on the border of China and Kyrgyzstan. Almaty felt tremors of up to four magnitudes.

A total of 67 residents of Almaty sought medical assistance following the earthquake on the China-Kyrgyzstan border. Among the injured were 12 children, including infants aged six and seven months.

