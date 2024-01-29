Kazakhstan's FM arrives on visit to Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 29. Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrived on a visit to Kyrgyzstan, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

In accordance with the visit program, Nurtleu will hold negotiations with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev and will be received by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

The minister began his visit by participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ata Beyit Memorial Complex, dedicated to the victims of the repressions [by Soviet authorities], and at the grave of the famous Kyrgyz poet Chinghiz Aitmatov.

