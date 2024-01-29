Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's FM arrives on visit to Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan Materials 29 January 2024 11:04 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan's FM arrives on visit to Kyrgyzstan

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 29. Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrived on a visit to Kyrgyzstan, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

In accordance with the visit program, Nurtleu will hold negotiations with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev and will be received by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

The minister began his visit by participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ata Beyit Memorial Complex, dedicated to the victims of the repressions [by Soviet authorities], and at the grave of the famous Kyrgyz poet Chinghiz Aitmatov.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more