Kazakhstan ranks eighth globally in online service index - Kazakh minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Kazakhstan ranks eighth in the world in providing online services, The Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Bagdat Musin said at the opening of VI Digital Almaty 2024: "Industry X: Digital Evolution of the Future" digital forum, Trend reports.

"Holding high-level events of international scale within the framework of Digital Almaty demonstrates the advanced development of digitalization in our country. In fact, according to the UN rating, Kazakhstan already today ranks eighth in the world in the provision of online services," he said.

According to him, Kazakhstan is in the 28th place in the world on the development of e-government.

"From the convenience of registering cars in less than five minutes without leaving home, to the introduction of cashless payments with an impressive utilization rate of more than 82 percent, our country has succeeded in developing digital infrastructure. About 93 percent of state services are provided electronically today, and 50 million certificates have been eliminated because we have integrated information systems and prohibited government agencies from demanding certificates," the minister added.

Meanwhile, this forum will combine government officials from the SCO and EAEU countries, leading experts, and entrepreneurs to exchange experiences and ideas aimed at shaping a new era of digital industry.

VI Digital Almaty this year will present an extensive business program that will cover the topics of digital transformation in the industry and innovative solutions in the areas of GovTech, Industry 4.0, ESG, Smart City, and other areas. During the panel discussions, more than 200 speakers from international experts, industry leaders, and leading innovators in IT and business will take part and share successful cases in the application of new technologies in the real economy and innovation. It is expected that the three-day digital event will be attended by more than 30,000 people.

To note, it is planned to hold an exhibition of the largest Kazakhstani subsoil users, technoparks, and technology companies, which will share experience and information about projects in the field of IT-ecosystem.

