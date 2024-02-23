Kazakhstan greatly increases trade turnover with China

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 23. The volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China amounted to $31.4 billion in 2023, Trend reports.

Data from the country's Bureau of National Statistics shows that the volume of trade turnover increased by 30 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($24.2 billion).

At the same time, in the structure of trade turnover, exports to China for the above period amounted to $14.7 billion, which is 14.7 percent more than from January through December 2022 ($13 billion).

In addition, imports from China from January through December 2023 increased by 50.5 percent and amounted to $16.7 billion. For 2022, imports amounted to $11.1 billion.

To note, the volume of foreign trade turnover of Kazakhstan amounted to $139.8 billion from January through December 2023. This is 3.2 percent higher than in the same period in 2022.

Exports totaled $78.6 billion (in nominal terms, 7 percent less than the same time in 2022). At the same time, imports grew by 20.1 percent, totaling $61.1 billion.