Finland backs dev't of Trans-Caspian Transport Route (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Finland supports the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), a source in the Embassy of Finland in Kazakhstan told Trend reports.

As the source noted, investments in the Middle Corridor benefit both Finland and Finnish companies.

"Thanks to the Middle Corridor, transport routes are diversified, and the transport times from Asia to Europe become shorter," the source said.

Speaking about possible areas of economic cooperation with Kazakhstan, the embassy pointed out that there are many areas with potential for cooperation between the countries.

"These include green technology, mining, energy, logistics and transport, education, and digitalization. One new field of cooperation could be forestry. Finland is a very forest-covered country, and we have vast experience on how to economically benefit from forests in a sustainable manner. Another sector is waste management, which Finland has extensive experience in," the source noted.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.