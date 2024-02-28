Kazakhstan launches Innovation Center to implement Smart Railway project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 28. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has launched a new Innovation Center created by Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) jointly with the Chinese company Huawei, Trend reports.

During the opening ceremony, the Chairman of the Board of KTZ Nurlan Sauranbayev informed that this center was created to implement the Smart Railway project.

Tokayev was also presented with digital solutions aimed at increasing the efficiency of railway transport. Projects are implemented with the involvement of world leaders in the field of IT and telecommunications.

To note, KTZ, together with PSA (Singaporean company), has developed and launched a seamless digital corridor on the Trans-Caspian route. The system saves time and makes the transportation process as transparent as possible, and makes Kazakhstan attractive for trade flows. A pilot project of a system for the efficient use of Wabtec locomotives is being implemented.

In addition, work is underway to modernize the infrastructure and services of KTZ using cloud solutions, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI).

To note, the volume of cargo transportation by rail in Kazakhstan amounted to 416.4 million tons from January through December 2023. This is 2.8 percent more than from January through December 2022.