Kazakhstan's Almaty residents sense wave of quake - emergency ministry (PHOTO)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 4. During the earthquake, Almaty, Kazakhstan, had seismic activity with a magnitude of five, Trend reports, referring to the press service of the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

"The earthquake's epicenter was 31 kilometers south of Almaty in Kazakhstan. The earthquake had an energy class of 13.2, an MPV of 6.1, and a depth of 10 km. Almaty scored a 5 on the MSC-64 scale for sensitivity", - noted in the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

In turn, Almaty's Department of Emergency Situations declared that the city had deployed the work of the operational headquarters.



According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), an earthquake with magnitude 5.3 happened today at 11:22 a.m. local time in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel