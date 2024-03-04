Russian MP harps on aligning legislation of EurAsEC and Caspian Five

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 4. It is important to work on the rapprochement of the legislation of the Eurasian Economic Community (EurAsEC) countries and the "Caspian Five," which includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran, Chairman of the Russian Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin said during a meeting with Chairman of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov, Trend reports.

"Efforts should be made to match the legislation of EurAsEC member nations with the Caspian Five, which include Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran. This focuses on natural management, fish production, and the preservation of the Caspian Sea," he emphasized.

Speaking about cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan, Volodin mentioned that Presidents Vladimir Putin and Kasym-Jomart Tokayev set the dynamics of relations between the countries.

He also noted that parliamentarians from the two states need to intensify their interaction at the level of the Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation as well as at the level of specialized committees.

"The development of relations involves, among other aspects, providing legislative support for decisions made at the head-of-state level. We must exert maximum effort in fostering relationships between our states based on principles such as mutual respect, friendship, non-interference in sovereign state affairs, and, of course, mutually beneficial cooperation for each of our countries," he added.

