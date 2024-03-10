Volume of cargo transportation along Middle Corridor to reach 10 million tons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The volume of cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor will reach 10 million tons, said the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in an interview with "Azerbaijan" newspaper before his state visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"In the new geopolitical realities, the role of our countries in the promotion and development of transcontinental trade is rapidly increasing. Even a quick glance at the map speaks of the unique geographical location of Central Asia and the South Caucasus. Therefore, Kazakhstan, like Azerbaijan, is pursuing an active policy to strengthen the country’s transport and logistics potential. I won’t hide it; this is a strategic task for us. By 2030, we intend to repair 11 thousand km and build more than 5 thousand km of new railways. This will significantly increase the country's transport capabilities.

Today, the role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the so-called Middle Corridor, in the promotion and development of transcontinental trade has rapidly increased. This is evidenced by the volume of cargo transportation along this route, which doubled in 2022, and by another 65% in 2023 to 2.7 million tons of cargo (2022 – 1.7 million tons).

In the future, we expect this level to reach 10 million tons. There is both demand and technological capabilities for this. Therefore, Astana and Baku are taking comprehensive steps in this area. A clear indication of this is the roadmap for the synchronous elimination of the so-called, adopted at the end of 2022. “bottlenecks” and the development of the Middle Corridor across the territories of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Turkiye for 2022-2027 (signed in November 2022 in Aktau).

Particular attention will be paid to the large-scale modernization of our seaports on the Caspian coast. In addition, to increase the volume of cargo transportation by railway organizations of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, a joint venture, Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd., was created, which will provide services in a “single window” format.

The latest digital technologies will be used along the route. To do this, we engaged the multinational Singaporean company PSA, which developed a seamless digital corridor. We actively cooperate with such global players as Huawei, Wabtec, and Alstom to implement innovative solutions in the field of railway transport. They will make the industry more competitive and efficient. The further development of the route and its connection with other transport corridors also seems promising, which will provide additional conditions for broader trans-regional integration of the South Caucasus and Turkey with Kazakhstan, the countries of Central Asia, the EAEU, and China.

In general, TCIT has great potential, and, of course, the role of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in the implementation of this important project is very significant. The development of this artery will not only contribute to the expansion of trade dynamics but will also strengthen the position of our countries as a connecting bridge between East and West," Tokayev said.