July to hail next SCO summit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 12. The next summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be held on July 3–4 in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, said Special Presidential Representative of the President of Russia on SCO Affairs Bakhtiyer Khakimov during a briefing, Trend reports.

"Preparations for the upcoming summit, the gathering of the Council of Heads of State of SCO member states, scheduled for July 3–4 in Astana, are reaching their final stages," he said.

In addition, Khakimov noted that one of the key results of the summit will be the signing of the decision on Belarus' membership in the SCO.

"Belarus has fulfilled all its obligations under the memorandum of commitments. We proceed from the fact that on July 4, the number of SCO member states will increase to ten," he said.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited UN Secretary-General António Guterres to the SCO summit.

