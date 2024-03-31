Kazakhstan carries out evacuation operations to address floods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Following the meeting of Kazakhstan's flood Coordination Headquarters, the Ministry of Emergency Situations evacuated over 11,000 people from affected areas, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

Out of them, 5,456 individuals are staying in temporary accommodation centers.

Currently, repair efforts are underway on 40 roads and bridges affected by flooding, along with 39 roadbeds. Communication with isolated settlements remains intact, and local authorities have received the necessary provisions of food and medicine. Assistance, including aerial support, is provided round the clock, with over 7,000 people and 2,000 equipment units engaged in operations.

Monitoring of reservoirs and rivers is ongoing, with some operating in transit mode and others in active water release or accumulation.

Funding from government and local executive reserves will be allocated for reconstructing destroyed houses and conducting reconstruction efforts.

